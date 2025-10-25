Protesters in Sweden denounce Israel’s plan to annex West Bank

Hundreds of people gathered in Sweden's capital on Saturday to protest Israel's plan to annex the occupied West Bank.

Responding to a call from several civil society organizations, demonstrators assembled at Odenplan Square in Stockholm, voicing strong opposition to what they described as an illegal and immoral annexation attempt.

Chanting slogans such as "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine," "Murderer Netanyahu, get out of Gaza," and "No to the West Bank annexation," the protesters marched toward the Swedish Parliament carrying banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Stop the genocide," and "Palestine forever."

Activist Robin Nilsson told Anadolu that Israel has failed to respect the ceasefire it reached with Hamas.

"Speaking about the so-called peace deal, frankly, it hasn't worked. Many children are still dying, Palestinians are still fleeing their homes, and countless buildings are being bombed and destroyed. It's simply disgusting and horrific," Nilsson said.

He also condemned Israel's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

"Palestinian children have no chance to get an education, and those who fall sick have no access to healthcare," he lamented.