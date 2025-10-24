UN chief in Vietnam to attend signing ceremony of UN cybercrime convention

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Vietnam on Friday to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, according to Vietnamese media.

He was received at the airport by Hanoi People's Committee Chairman Tran Sy Thanh, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu, and other officials, Vietnam News reported.

The UN chief will attend the treaty's signing ceremony, also known as the Hanoi Convention, on Saturday and Sunday.

The landmark document, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December of last year, is the first global framework to combat cybercrime, giving states tools for prevention and enforcement.

During his visit, Guterres will also meet senior Vietnamese officials, his office said.

He is expected to travel to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-UN Summit in Malaysia. The summit will run from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.



