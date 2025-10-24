Macron says ceasefire, aid delivery must be top priorities in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the top priorities in the Gaza Strip are to ensure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is fully respected and to secure the massive resumption of humanitarian aid.

Speaking at a press conference following an EU Leaders' Summit in Brussels, Macron said France is determined to implement the ceasefire plan for Gaza proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Noting that 300 aid trucks enter Gaza daily, he said that governance must be established, Palestinian roles recognized, security forces deployed, and a UN-mandated stabilization force set up.

Macron said the European Union is ready to play a key role, including deploying the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM Rafah) to secure crossings and bolstering training for Palestinian police in Gaza.

He also expressed his respect for Iraq and shared his support for its sovereignty.

Macron said he discussed the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit. He reaffirmed the commitment of all EU countries to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also noted the EU's willingness to assist Ukraine and the need to pressure Russia through sanctions, welcoming the adoption of new sanctions by the US as well as the 19th sanctions package imposed on Russia Thursday by the EU.





