Alaska Airlines grounds all flights nationwide due to technical outage

Alaska Airlines paused all its nationwide flights due to an IT outage, the second similar disruption in three months.

Published October 24,2025
Alaska Airlines halted all its flights nationwide due to a technical outage Thursday, marking the second such disruption in roughly three months.

"Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place," the airlines said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport."

While the exact cause of the outage is still unknown, a similar IT glitch previously forced the airlines to suspend all flights for almost three hours in July, according to media reports.