Turkish president meets Qatari emir in Doha on official visit

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday, as part of his official visit to Qatar.

After his Kuwait visit, Erdogan arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of the emir.

The one-on-one meeting between Erdogan and Al Thani is being held behind closed doors at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.

Following the meeting, the delegations of Türkiye and Qatar are expected to hold talks and attend a signing ceremony for a series of bilateral agreements.

Türkiye and Qatar enjoy strong relations built on deep political, economic, and defense cooperation.

Both countries maintain strong defense cooperation, exemplified by the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in Doha, which became operational in 2015.

Most recently, Türkiye and Qatar have worked together to support peace efforts and humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.

Qatar is the second stop of Erdogan's three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.





