Trump to arrive in Japan on Monday for 3-day visit

The Japanese government on Wednesday said US President Donald Trump will arrive in Japan on Monday for a three-day visit.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Trump will meet with Emperor Naruhito and newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his visit, according to Kyodo News.

Trump is set to visit Japan for the first time in nearly six years.

Takaichi, who won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Oct. 4, officially became Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

"President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Kihara said, adding that Takaichi's government "sincerely welcomes" the trip.

On Monday, Trump said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks."

He also noted his Asia trip this week, saying: "I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others."

Meanwhile, Malaysia is set to host a summit of ASEAN, the Southeast Asian bloc, from Oct. 26 to 28, which is expected to be attended by Trump and his delegation.





