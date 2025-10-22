Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Sweden on Wednesday where the two countries will make a "defence export" announcement, the Swedish government said in a statement.

Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet in the town of Linkoping, home to defence group Saab which produces the Gripen jet fighter.

"Following their meeting, Kristersson and Zelensky will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement in the area of defence export," the government said.