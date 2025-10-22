Russia claims to have seized 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Friday that its forces have taken control of another two Ukrainian settlements in different regions.

The Center group of forces seized control of the Pavlivka settlement in Zaporizhzhia, while the Eastern group of forces captured Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported a massive strike Tuesday night using long-range precision weapons deployed from ground and air bases, including hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and drones targeting energy infrastructure facilities that support Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

According to the ministry, Ukraine responded with air raids overnight, but Russian air defense systems downed a Su-27 fighter jet, three guided aviation bombs, four rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launch system, and 224 aircraft-type drones.





