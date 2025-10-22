Fatal road accident in Uganda involving several vehicles, killed 63

A fatal road accident in Uganda involving multiple vehicles, including buses, killed 63 people, police said on Wednesday.

"63 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a fatal road crash that occurred today, 22nd October 2025, at 12:15 am at Kitaleba Village, near Asili Farm, along the Kampala-Gulu Highway," Ugandan police said in an official statement.

The accident involved four vehicles, including two buses, a lorry, and an SUV, the statement read.

Police expressed condolences to the victims' families and called on motorists to "exercise maximum caution on the roads."



