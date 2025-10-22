150 aerospace jobs safeguarded in deal between UK, Sweden, Thailand

One hundred and fifty jobs in the Scottish aerospace sector will be sustained as part of a new deal between the UK, Sweden and Thailand.



The jobs at aerospace firm Leonardo will be safeguarded as Swedish defence company Saab agreed to provide four Gripen fighter aircraft to the Royal Thai Air Force over the next five years.



The deal is worth £177 million ($236 million) to the UK supply chain and will sustain jobs at Leonardo's Edinburgh site, where the Gripen's radars are built.



It follows a two-year campaign involving close collaboration between the UK Government's department for business and trade, Sweden, Thailand and firms like Leonardo.



An additional eight aircraft may be ordered in the next decade.



Around 40% of the aircraft parts are being made in the UK, which officials say could result in a supply chain value to UK businesses of up to £530 million.



Douglas Alexander, Scottish Secretary, said: "Scotland is globally recognised as a centre of defence excellence.



"That's why the UK Government is transforming the sector into an even more powerful engine for growth for the country.



"Working with the Swedish Government, Saab and Leonardo, the UK Government helped secure this deal with Thailand against stiff competition.



"It's a fantastic example of how we are providing significant opportunities for Scottish businesses and communities across the country as part of Scotland's defence dividend."



He added: "This is the power of bringing together the UK Government's diplomatic security and trade levers to deliver prosperity for Scotland.



"When we back our service personnel and Scottish industry, we keep ourselves and our allies secure whilst delivering skilled jobs and growth for communities and workers across the nation."



Luke Pollard, minister for defence readiness and industry, said: "Our record uplift in defence investment will ensure our forces have the kit they need to fight, ensuring we are secure at home and strong abroad.



"By making defence an engine for growth across the country and supporting the Government's plan for change, the defence dividend is benefiting Scottish jobs, communities and businesses.



"Scotland's world-class shipbuilding heritage and technological innovation make it a cornerstone of Britain's defence industrial base, backing thousands of skilled jobs that keep our nation secure."



Leonardo in Edinburgh employs around 2,500 people, including engineers, graduates and apprentices.



One hundred and fifty of its staff produce the Raven radar, which allows Gripen aircraft to detect and track airborne targets while remaining resistant to radar countermeasures.



Mark Stead, Leonardo's senior vice-president for radar and advanced targeting said: "Leonardo's Edinburgh site has been producing world-leading technologies for over 80 years, which most recently includes advanced fire-control radars for the Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab Gripen combat aircraft.



"We are proud to be delivering a series of our Raven radars for the latest order of Gripen aircraft by the Kingdom of Thailand.



"The programme will support highly-skilled engineering jobs at our Edinburgh site and within our supply chain, and will ultimately provide the Royal Thai Air Force with a proven radar capable of performing in the most challenging of situations."



Martin Kent, trade commissioner for Asia Pacific, said: "The Gripen agreement is a landmark moment in our growing bilateral trade partnership with Thailand which stands at £7.4 billion.



"With UK sites like Leonardo's centre of excellence in Edinburgh contributing significantly, it is testament to the importance of cross-government collaboration in securing high-value opportunities for British industry."

