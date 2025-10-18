Venezuela to raise security level to maximum in 4 more states

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered security measures raised Friday to the maximum level in four western states under the "Operation Independence 200" exercise.

Maduro said the order applies to the states of Merida, Trujillo, Lara and Yaracuy to ensure the country's "integral defense" amid the United States' military activity in the Caribbean Sea.

"We are completing all preparations to reach the optimal condition for the integral defense of our homeland," he said. "In perfect unity of our people and all sectors, we are working to secure peace and defend our sovereignty."

Venezuelan media said authorities stress that national defense is not limited to official forces but involves citizens as well. The government said 6.2 million people are registered under the Bolivarian Militia Force, which will take part in the defense system.

Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said Thursday that 11 states already operate under maximum security levels, and the measure will soon include the capital Caracas and Miranda state.

US President Donald Trump confirmed earlier this week that he authorized the CIA to conduct operations in Venezuela under an anti-narcotics directive.

Washington has deployed naval forces near Venezuela, citing operations against drug cartels, while Caracas accuses the US of seeking regime change under the guise of "counter-narcotics" efforts.

























