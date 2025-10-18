THOUSANDS RALLY IN VIENNA FOR GAZA, PROTESTING GOVERNMENT, EUS POLICIES TOWARDS ISRAEL

Thousands rally in Vienna for Gaza, protesting government, EU's policies towards Israel

Thousands of people rallied in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians, criticizing the government and the EU for their policies toward Israel, which committed genocide in Gaza.

After gathering at Christian Broda Platz Square, the protesters urged the Austrian government to pursue a policy in line with peace and neutrality.

Carrying Austrian and Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans including "Freedom, peace" and "Freedom for Palestine."

Some protesters also held signs, which read: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Protesters emphasized that Austria's support for the European Sky Shield Initiative contradicts the principle of neutrality, calling on the government to preserve its neutrality instead of preparing for war.

Speaking at the rally, a Slovak member of the European Parliament (MEP), Lubos Blaha, criticized the EU's involvement in an arms race.

He noted that the bloc turned a blind eye to the genocide in Gaza while imposing sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"This is a war crime. (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal," said Blaha.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed 68,116 people and injured 170,200 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.