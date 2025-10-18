IOC expresses 'concern' over Indonesian ban on Israeli athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday expressed "great concern" about Indonesia's refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships due to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"It was with great concern that the IOC learnt that the Indonesian government has denied the Israeli gymnastics team, including athletes and officials, visas to enter the country for the upcoming 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The championships are due to begin on 19 October 2025 and are to be held in Jakarta," the IOC said in a statement.

Following Indonesia's refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes for the championship, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has also rejected Israel's appeal to participate in the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

"The IOC's principled position is very clear: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement," IOC said.

"Since the IOC became aware of the situation concerning the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, it has, on all levels, been in touch with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the IOC Member in the country, the National Olympic Committee and the government of Indonesia to help facilitate a solution. Unfortunately, no resolution has been found," it added.

The statement noted that Indonesia's decision would be evaluated at an upcoming meeting.

After the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in 2022, the IOC banned Russia from the 2024 Paris Olympics, allowing its athletes to compete only as neutrals, while Israeli athletes competed under their flag in Paris Olympics as Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip were ongoing.

The 87 Israeli athletes who traveled to France in 2024 participated in the Paris Olympics under Israel's flag, while Palestinians and their sports facilities were being bombed.

More than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, as the sports community continues to suffer under bombardment, famine, and the collapse of infrastructure, according to Palestinian officials.





