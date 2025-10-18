Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) begins cleanup, debris removal operations in Gaza Strip

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has launched debris removal and cleanup operations in Gaza to accelerate rehabilitation following damage from Israeli attacks.

The foundation said on Saturday that its efforts focus on northern Gaza, where teams are clearing streets, removing rubble, and opening roads to accelerate rehabilitation.

Heavy machinery is being used to make neighborhoods and streets accessible again, restoring safe living spaces for residents.

The IHH, which provides food, shelter, hygiene, health care, and psychosocial support in Gaza, said the cleanup initiative is part of its ongoing humanitarian work in the region.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed 68,116 people and injured 170,200 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The IHH, a Turkish nonprofit established in 1992, provides emergency supplies such as food, medical aid, and shelter to people in conflict and disaster zones across 120 countries.