Türkiye-Africa forum issues joint statement to deepen relations in various fields

The Fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum issued a joint statement on Friday emphasizing the importance of strengthening relations and partnerships in an array of fields.

The event, titled "Managing Global Economic Uncertainties: Strengthening the Türkiye-Africa Partnership," was held in Istanbul from October 17 to 18, with Anadolu Agency serving as its global communication partner.

The forum stressed the importance of inclusive and transformative economic partnerships between Türkiye and Africa amid global economic uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary stress, and climate-related risks.

The forum reaffirmed its commitment to the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, emphasizing a shared vision on economic transformation, industrialization, and regional integration.

The forum welcomed the growing strategic importance of Türkiye-Africa economic relations and emphasized the need to further deepen cooperation in the areas of value chain development, trade diversification, technology transfer, and joint infrastructure investments.

Taking into account current global challenges, the forum has pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and expressed hope that cooperation and dialogue between business communities and governments will continue in a respectful, constructive, and win-win framework.

The forum emphasized the importance of food sovereignty and resilient food systems, calling for increased cooperation in the areas of agricultural productivity, irrigation, access to quality inputs, food processing, and mechanization.

Türkiye's experience in agricultural innovation and agriculture-based industrial development stands out as an important contribution to strengthening food systems across Africa.

The forum emphasized several areas of cooperation, including civil aviation, medicine and medical materials, logistics hubs, entrepreneurship, textiles, mining, energy, financing, and digital production.