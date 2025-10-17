Magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolts southern Philippines

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Caraga region of Mindanao island in southern Philippines on Friday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs),

The powerful earthquake hit Surigao del Norte and nearby provinces, local media outlet ABS CBN reported, citing Phivolcs.

Phivolcs said the tectonic quake occurred 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of General Luna town at around 7.03 am local time (23.03 GMT Thursday), with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There was no tsunami warning issued.





