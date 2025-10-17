4 militants killed in attack on military installation in Pakistan

At least four militants were killed when they attacked a key security forces installation in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Friday, officials said.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the forces foiled the attack and "four terrorists were sent to hell" in North Waziristan, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan.

An explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into the main entrance of security headquarters in Khadi village of North Waziristan, a local official told Anadolu, confirming it was a suicide attack.

According to the official, the explosion was followed by intense gunfire as militants attempted to enter the installation. The security forces, however, foiled their attempt and killed several militants and the operation still continues in the area.

"So far four terrorists have been killed," the official said.

The latest attack came just a day after the Pakistan army said 34 militants were killed during operations in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, a powerful explosion was also reported in the Bajaur district of the province. According to local police, an explosive-laden vehicle parked on the road detonated in Mamund Tangi Shah area. Casualties were not reported.





