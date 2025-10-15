Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to temporary border ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire after border clashes between the two sides, Pakistan announced.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the ceasefire, which took effect at 6 pm (1300GMT), was reached at the request of the interim Afghan government.

As of this writing, there was no statement from Kabul on the ceasefire announced by Islamabad.

The two sides, the Pakistani statement added, will "sincerely" try to resolve this "complicated but resolvable" issue through constructive negotiations.

The development comes in the wake of fresh border clashes between the sides since Tuesday night, following a brief ceasefire on Saturday night.

Dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed over the weekend in some of the deadliest clashes between the two sides since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul.





