NATO to boost counter-drone measures, secretary general says

NATO will implement a series of additional measures to strengthen and accelerate its capacity to counter drone threats, Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Rutte highlighted that the alliance is stepping up its vigilance and defense posture across the eastern flank, including through the recently launched Eastern Sentry initiative in the Baltic Sea.

He emphasized that NATO is testing integrated systems to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats, and will use its procurement mechanisms to rapidly develop cost-effective counter-drone capabilities.

"Earlier this month, nine allies came together along with Ukraine to support Denmark's ability to counter potential drone threats. I think this is a powerful example of the quick and effective cooperation that is made possible through NATO," he said.

Rutte added that NATO reacts proportionally to threats in its airspace, saying: "We are not going to take down a airplane in NATO airspace if it does not pose a threat, but if it poses a threat, I can assure you that our military people have all the authorities."

He underlined the alliance's commitment to maintaining its defensive character while ensuring the security of its territory and population.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. It will remain a defensive alliance, but make no mistake, this defensive alliance is ready and willing to do what it takes to keep our 1 billion people safe and our territory secure," he said.

Rutte stressed that there is no duplication between NATO and EU efforts regarding counter-drone projects, noting that NATO focuses on military capabilities while the EU leverages its industrial and financial resources.

"Let me say it once and for all, the EU and NATO are working hand in hand closely together, and we both know our strength ... I'm happy what they are doing. They are happy what we are doing. It is working in conjunction. We have here in close contact, and there is no overlap," he added.

On the issue of US President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs against Spain over defense spending, Rutte praised Trump's role in achieving NATO's defense investment goals.

"President Trump has been extremely important to make the NATO summit into a success ... The good thing is that in The Hague we had unanimity, all 32 total unanimity, Spain totally agreeing to the capability targets. So I think that is important to note," he said.





