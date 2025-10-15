German foreign minister: China is undermining international order

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has accused China of undermining the international rules-based order through its increasingly aggressive policies in Asia and its support for Russia.



Speaking at the Japanese-German Centre in Berlin on Tuesday, Wadephul said Beijing and Moscow are trying to rewrite the world order, which is based on international law.



Wadephul highlighted the close ties between Germany and Japan, describing the two nations as like-minded partners sharing key values and strategic goals.



China, Asia's most militarily and economically powerful country, is becoming increasingly assertive towards its neighbours.



Beijing is at odds with countries including Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and regards the democratic island of Taiwan as its own territory, repeatedly threatening military action.



Wadephul also criticized Russia, saying Moscow is testing NATO's resolve, violating EU and NATO airspace, spying on Germany's critical infrastructure and seeking to influence public discourse with propaganda and disinformation.



Wadephul warned of a growing China-Russia bloc, noting that Germany and Japan sit on the western and eastern flanks of this emerging alliance.



He highlighted China's expanding naval presence near Japan and the strong military deployment in the Taiwan Strait, which he said not only threatens security in the Indo-Pacific, but also undermines the international rules-based order.



The minister further stressed that China's support is helping sustain Russia's war effort in Ukraine.



North Korean troops and weapons, along with Chinese backing, continue to fuel Russia's campaign of aggression across Europe, he said.

