Afghan officials say 15 civilians killed in Pakistan border clashes

Fifteen civilians were killed and dozens wounded in fresh clashes on the border betweenand, Afghan officials told AFP on Wednesday.

Clashes broke out overnight in the southern Afghan district of Spin Boldak, according to Ali Mohammad Haqmal, spokesman for the local information department, who said 15 civilians had been killed.

The toll was confirmed to AFP by Abdul Jan Barak, an official at the Spin Boldak district hospital, who said more than 80 women and children had been wounded.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of "once again" carrying out attacks "with light and heavy weapons" in Spin Boldak district.

Mujahid said in a statement that 12 civilians were killed and 100 others injured. The statement did not mention any casualties among security forces.

But it did say calm had returned to the area after Pakistani soldiers were killed and posts and weapons seized.

All businesses in the area are closed and many residents have fled, an AFP correspondent reported.

Pakistan did not immediately comment, but security sources said they had targeted Afghan positions from Kurram district, further north than Spin Boldak.

The renewed violence comes as tensions, fuelled by security issues, flare between the two neighbouring countries, with Islamabad accusing Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP).

Clashes first erupted on Saturday evening when Kabul launched an operation in at least five provinces along the border.

The Taliban government said it attacked Pakistani security forces in "retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul", following unclaimed blasts in the Afghan capital on Thursday.

Islamabad vowed a forceful response on Sunday, and dozens of casualties were reported on both sides.