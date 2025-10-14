WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert on Monday regarding three contaminated cough syrups manufactured in India, advising health authorities to inform WHO immediately if these products are found in their country.

The WHO identified the contaminated syrup as specific batches of Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceutical, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and ReLife from Shape Pharma.

The WHO alert came after police in India's central Madhya Pradesh state arrested a doctor in connection with the deaths of at least 20 children, which are suspected to have been caused by contaminated cough syrup.

On Oct. 8, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization reported to WHO the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) in at least three oral liquid medicines. The contaminated products "were reportedly consumed by the affected children," according to the health agency.

"CDSCO has confirmed that relevant state authorities have ordered an immediate halt to production at implicated manufacturing sites and have suspended product authorizations," it said, adding that these contaminated products "pose significant risks to patients and can cause severe and potentially life-threatening illness."

"Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal," the WHO said.

At least 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh state in the last month, primarily as a result of three cough syrups that contained diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic substance found in industrial solvents.

Following public outrage, the Madhya Pradesh government banned the sale of Coldrif syrup and other products from the same manufacturer. India's Health Ministry issued an advisory urging doctors not to prescribe cough and cold medications to children under the age of two.

The Coldrif syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, was found to be "dangerously contaminated with the toxic chemical diethylene glycol," and the authorities revoked the license of the syrup's manufacturer, Sresan Pharmaceuticals, according to All India Radio. The firm's owner has also been arrested.

This is not the first report of contaminated syrups. Previously, Indian-made cough syrups had been linked to the deaths of dozens of children in foreign countries, prompting authorities to take action.





