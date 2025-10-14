US condemns China over South China Sea vessel clash with the Philippines

The United States condemned China on Monday after Washington's ally the Philippines and China traded accusations over a maritime confrontation near disputed islands in the South China Sea.

"The United States condemns China's October 12 ramming and water cannoning of a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"We stand with our Philippine allies as they confront China's dangerous actions which undermine regional stability," the department added.

























