UN elects new rights council members

Human Rights Council at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland (AA Photo)

The UN General Assembly elected 14 countries on Tuesday to serve on the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.

Angola, Egypt, Mauritius, South Africa, India, Iraq, Pakistan, Vietnam, Estonia, Slovenia, Chile, Ecuador, Italy, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland were elected to three-year terms beginning Jan. 1.

The 47-member council can discuss human rights issues and adopt non-binding resolutions on abuses, when it chooses.

Countries were required "to take into account the contribution of candidates to the promotion and protection of human rights and their voluntary pledges and commitments made in this regard," when electing members, according to a General Assembly resolution that established the council in 2006.