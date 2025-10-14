Greek workers stage 24-hour strike over proposed labour law

Greek workers walked off the job on Tuesday in a 24-hour strike to protest a new labour law being debated in parliament, disrupting public services and transport across the country.



The walkout has grounded most ferries, cutting off many islands from the mainland, while public transport in Athens has been severely reduced. The strike mainly affects employees in the public sector and transport services.



The draft law would allow employees to work up to 13 hours a day for as many as 37 days a year, provided both employer and employee agree. It is being debated by lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Unions have denounced the plan as eroding workers' rights and are instead demanding a 35-hour work week to replace the current 40-hour schedule, along with higher wages.



Despite recent economic growth, Greece continues to have some of the lowest real wages in the European Union.



