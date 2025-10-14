BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT VOICES SUPPORT FOR TRUMPS STEPS TO SETTLE GAZA WAR

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday voiced support to US President Donald Trump's steps to settle the Gaza war that has led to a ceasefire, return of hostages and includes rebuilding of the Palestinian territory destroyed by Israel.

"I fully support these steps by US President Donald Trump to bring order to the Middle East. It is a resolute, positive step that could potentially lead to the creation of a state ... Perhaps a unified Palestinian state that would also include the Gaza Strip. And finally, people will have the opportunity to live a normal life there," Lukashenko said in a meeting with government officials, according to his office.

He said the Trump administration has led to period of "rapid change" in international relations, saying that it must be given credit.

"The fact that Donald Trump was not awarded the Nobel (Peace) Prize, given the statements of various laureates, can be understood. They promise that next year he will definitely receive it. Personally, I would advise him not to worry too much about not receiving this Nobel Prize," he said.

On US-Belarus relations, Lukashenko said it is necessary to develop a framework for future relations that "will not harm existing alliances and partnerships."

"It is crucial to ensure that our actions in no way harm our relations with Russia and China, as well as our commitments to our partners in Eurasian integration associations. This is non-negotiable."

According to the Belarusian leader, the US "sees a role for Belarus in the process of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine."

"I believe that a certain role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, as well as in building a regional security architecture, is assigned to Belarus as Russia's closest ally. The Americans have recognized our place in this process. We have specific capabilities and potential."

Last month, 52 political prisoners were freed from Belarusian prisons in exchange for sanctions relief from the US.