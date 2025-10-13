News World World leaders gather in Egypt for Gaza peace summit

Monday afternoon offered a split-screen of Middle East diplomacy, with U.S. President Donald Trump addressing the Israeli Knesset as Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi convened world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh to chart a path forward for war-shattered Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were among those to arrive in the Red Sea resort town.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were among those to arrive in the Red Sea resort town.



French President Emmanuel Macron and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also reached Egypt on Monday. Trump is expected to arrive later in the afternoon.



The leaders will attend a signing ceremony to seal the agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States.



More than 20 countries, as well as international organizations, are taking part.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UN Secretary General António Guterres and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan are expected to attend. Representatives of Hamas and Israel are not present.



After the ceremony, al-Sissi will give a short address and Trump a longer speech.











