Venezuela launches 'Operation Independence 200' military exercise

Venezuela's Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello announced Saturday the launch of "Operation Independence 200" -- a large-scale military exercise ordered by President Nicolas Maduro.

According to reports in the national press, Cabello made the announcement during a vehicle and equipment handover ceremony in the state of Monagas, where he confirmed that more than 1,500 soldiers and civilians have been deployed as part of the operation.

Cabello said the objective of the exercise is to safeguard national sovereignty and peace against the threats posed by "imperialism and its collaborators within the country."

Without naming anyone, he harshly criticized opposition figures who, he said, support US military activity in the Caribbean region.

"We are ready to confront various threats that hover over our homeland like the shadow of imperialism. We are always on the offensive, preparing for comprehensive defense within an active and long-term resistance strategy," Cabello declared.

He went on to label opposition members as "traitors" and "unworthy sons of the nation," accusing them of collaborating with the US.

According to media reports, the drill aims to strengthen the protection of public institutions, maintain internal order, and enhance the effectiveness of Venezuela's air defense systems.

Meanwhile, President Maduro announced via social media that new defense zones have been established in the northeastern states of Anzoategui, Monagas, and Bolivar.

He emphasized that these zones form a "vital corridor" extending from the Caribbean Sea to the Orinoco River and down to the Brazilian border.





