UN mission reports another Israeli attack near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Sunday reported an Israeli attack on its peacekeeping personnel in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, UNIFIL said that an Israeli drone dropped a grenade on Saturday, which exploded near one of the mission's positions in Kafer Kela and lightly injured one peacekeeper.

Two Israeli drones were spotted flying near the position before the explosion, the statement added.

"This is the second IDF (Israeli army) grenade attack on peacekeepers this month. It represents another serious violation of resolution 1701 and concerning disregard for the safety of peacekeepers implementing their mandate from the Security Council," the UN mission said.

It renewed its call for the Israeli army to halt attacks on or near UN peacekeepers "who are working to rebuild the stability that both Israel and Lebanon have committed to restore."

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Cross-border warfare between Hezbollah and Israeli forces began in October 2023. It escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israel has conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon since then, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon earlier this year, but it still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





