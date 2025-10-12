Ukraine, UK expand defense partnership with new battlefield technology program

Ukraine and the UK signed a statement of intent to expand their defense partnership through the LYRA program, which focuses on the joint development and scaling of battlefield technologies, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Saturday.

Signed on the sidelines of the International Defense Industry Forum DFNC3 in Kyiv, the agreement was concluded between the UK Secretary of State for Defense and Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

The LYRA program is a partnership initiative between Ukraine and the UK focused on developing and coordinating battlefield technology projects to enhance the defense capabilities of both nations.

"The goal of LYRA is to strengthen the defence capabilities of both countries by combining the Ukrainian and British defence-industrial and scientific potential," said Shmyhal, adding that cooperation would support the modernization and production of key weapons systems.

Ukraine and the UK also signed a project agreement on joint artillery production.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to London for its continued military and technological assistance, saying: "Together, we are strengthening the security of all of Europe."





