Storm Alice causes flooding on Spanish islands of Ibiza and Mallorca

Published October 12,2025

Storm Alice has caused flooding across the Spanish islands of Mallorca and Ibiza, as well as other Balearic Islands, according to local media.



Several streets and underground garages were flooded by heavy rain on Sunday, newspaper Diario de Mallorca reported, citing authorities on the Spanish Mediterranean islands, popular among tourists.



In Mallorca, the capital Palma was particularly hard hit. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



By the afternoon, the Balearic emergency services had recorded 38 cases of flooding on Ibiza and eight on Mallorca, along with other emergencies.



The storm had previously severely impacted the Valencia region and later the Balearic Islands since Thursday. Tourists also felt the effects, as numerous flights were cancelled on Saturday.



At Palma's international airport, 19 of the 942 scheduled flights were cancelled, according to the airport operators.



On Ibiza, flight operations were temporarily suspended between 6 pm (1600 GMT) and 7:20 pm due to heavy rain and flooding on the runway.



A total of 24 flights — 12 arrivals and 12 departures — were cancelled out of the 295 originally scheduled. By Sunday, flight operations had largely returned to normal.



While the weather alert on Ibiza has been lifted, the third-highest warning level, yellow, remained in effect on Mallorca and Menorca until the evening.



According to the weather service Aemet, heavy rainfall is expected to continue on the Balearic Islands until Tuesday.























