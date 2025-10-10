News World Doctors Without Borders calls for immediate aid flow into Gaza Strip

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has issued a statement urging the Israeli authorities to ensure that humanitarian aid can enter the Gaza Strip without restrictions. This appeal comes as a ceasefire has been implemented, bringing an end to two years of conflict in the region.

Evacuations of patients in need of urgent specialist medical care must be authorized, the aid organization said in its statement.



"This ceasefire must be accompanied by an immediate massive and sustained scale-up of aid into and across the Strip, including the north," the group wrote.



Doctors Without Borders emphasized that the suffering of Gaza's population is not over: "Palestinians in Gaza who survived the war are now doing so amid the ruins of what was once their homes and have immense medical, psychological, and material needs."



There is an urgent need for the most basic goods in the Gaza Strip: medical equipment, medicine, food, water, fuel and adequate shelter, it said. The majority of people are facing the approaching winter without a roof over their heads, the aid organization warned.



