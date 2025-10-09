Putin voices support for Trump’s Gaza plan, sees creation of Palestinian state as solution

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed support for US President Donald Trump's initiatives to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, calling them a realistic step toward peace.

"President Trump has put forward well-known initiatives, and, as you have seen, Russia supported them almost immediately," Putin said at the second Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. "We very much hope that these initiatives of the US President will be implemented."

He said the proposal was "positively received from the outset, both in the Arab and Islamic worlds," emphasizing that its implementation would be crucial for lasting stability.

Putin reiterated that Russia's stance on the Middle East remains consistent, rooted in diplomacy and political dialogue.

"Russia has always believed that the problems of the Middle East can only be resolved through political and diplomatic means," he said, adding that Moscow is ready to "support any peaceful efforts aimed at stopping the bloodshed and bringing calm to the region."

He stressed that "the most important, indispensable condition for long-term stabilization" is the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The Russian leader said Moscow is closely monitoring developments and working with Middle Eastern partners to contribute to a settlement.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. He announced an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of the ceasefire early Thursday.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim counties have, by and large, welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.