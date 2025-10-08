Turkish FM: Netanyahu gov’t committed ‘act of piracy’ at sea

The Israeli attack on the Freedom Flotilla in international waters is an "act of piracy committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This attack on civilian activists, including Turkish citizens and members of parliament, constitutes a grave violation of international law," the statement noted.

"By violently targeting all efforts that uphold humanitarian values and employ peaceful means, Israel is escalating tensions in the region and undermining efforts toward a lasting peace," it said.

"All necessary steps have been taken to secure the release of our citizens detained by Israeli forces (aboard Freedom Flotilla) and their return to our country," the ministry also said, adding that the situation of other activists is also being closely monitored in coordination with the relevant countries.

"Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian cause and to work toward ending the genocide in Gaza," the ministry stressed.

The latest convoy set sail after the Israeli naval forces attacked and seized more than 40 boats last week, part of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, and detained more than 450 activists on board. Most of them have been deported.

Israel, as the occupying power, has also previously attacked Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo, and deported the activists on board.

It has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable. Negotiations to end the war, according to a 20-point plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump, are underway in Egypt.







