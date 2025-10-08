Netherlands, Ukraine discuss continued support for F-16 fighter jets

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans met Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Kozenko to review continued support for Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet program, including ammunition, spare parts and training, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Great meeting with Ukrainian colleague Kozenko about our F-16 support. It's truly impressive how Ukrainian pilots are using F-16s to protect the skies and eliminate drones and missiles," Brekelmans wrote on US social media company X, adding that the Netherlands "keeps supporting the Ukrainian Air Force with ammunition, spare parts and training."

The Netherlands has delivered 24 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025, becoming one of Kyiv's key backers in modernizing its air force.

In July, Kozenko announced that the Ukrainian Air Force had received two technical hubs for maintaining F-16s and aviation weapons, along with a mission planning complex.

The Netherlands is part of an international coalition with Denmark, Norway and Belgium that supplies Ukraine with F-16s and supports pilot training and maintenance.