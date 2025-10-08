Malaysia fully supports any initiative that aids liberation of Palestine: Premier Anwar

Thousands poured into the heart of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday to attend a Palestine solidarity rally as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Kuala Lumpur fully supports any initiative that aids the liberation of Palestine.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," the crowd, comprising students, civil servants, activists and retirees, came in droves at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, the state-run Bernama news agency reported.

Many were waving tricolored Palestinian flags and wearing traditional keffiyeh scarves and Palestine-themed headbands to show their support for the people of Gaza.

The rally, the latest in a series of similar rallies, aimed to demonstrate Malaysians' unity and "unwavering" support for the Palestinian struggle and, in particular, for the 23 Malaysians who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

All Malaysian activists returned home via the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul late Tuesday after they were released from illegal Israeli detention over the weekend.

Israeli forces had ambushed the Sumud flotilla last week and illegally detained hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists who attempted to break the 18-year-long siege of Gaza.

Addressing the rally, Anwar said that Kuala Lumpur fully supports any initiative that aids the liberation of Palestine and efforts to break the blockade at the Rafah crossing, local English daily The Star reported.

"We have already attempted (to break the blockade of Gaza) by sea, and now there is a proposal to (go through Rafah border), which deserves consideration," he added.

The Rafah crossing is an entry to the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza through Egypt.

Anwar is set to meet with leaders of various NGOs next week to discuss strategies for the second wave of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza via land routes in Egypt.

Next Tuesday, he added, he will call NGO leaders to discuss "how to break through the Rafah wall."

"After consulting with them, if possible, I will contact Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi next week. Hopefully, this path will be easier. Importantly, our message is to support the Palestinian people's struggle," he maintained.

He said that Türkiye has once again assured him of its continued assistance in securing the release of another nine Malaysian activists who were illegally detained by the Zionist Israeli regime in its attack on the Freedom Flotilla early on Wednesday.

At least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.