Greta Thunberg says activists had no access to clean water while detained in Israel

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that she and other detainees of the Gaza aid flotilla had no access to clean water during their detention in Israel and became ill as a result.

Thunberg was among the nine Swedish activists who were detained last week after the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, came under attack by the Israeli military.

The group has now returned to Sweden.

Speaking at a press conference held at Sergels Torg Square in Stockholm together with the other activists, Thunberg said: "We told the people who came from the Swedish Consulate that we had no access to clean drinking water during our time in detention, because the water was contaminated and we got sick," she said.

Explaining that they sought help from the consular officials because the tap water was dirty, she added: "They (the Israelis) threw away bottles filled with drinking water right in front of us and laughed at us for asking for clean water. We told them, 'We're not leaving until we have access to clean drinking water.'"

Thunberg said they had reported their complaints to the Swedish consular officials.

"When the consular officials were leaving after meeting us, I told them, 'Once you're gone, they'll beat us, because no one will be watching.' The Swedish officials left anyway."

She also said they were subjected to physical torture.

"People were fainting, and when we asked for a doctor and life-saving medicine, they put 60 people in small cages and told us they would kill us with gas," she said.

She criticized the Swedish government as well as other governments for their inaction.

"To be honest, I really don't know what to say, because whatever we say, nothing seems to make our governments take action against Israel."

The Israeli Navy attacked the flotilla last week, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade of the enclave.

Israel has maintained the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.





