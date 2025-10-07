Taylor Swift 'too locked in' on Chiefs to do Super Bowl halftime

Taylor Swift said she is "too locked in" on fiance Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs this season to prepare for a Super Bowl halftime show.

Appearing Monday on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the pop superstar rejected rumors that she turned down the gig for Super Bowl LX due to a dispute over ownership rights of the performance footage.

"No, no," Swift said. "Here's the thing. Jay-Z has always been really good to me. Our teams are really close."

Jay-Z owns Roc Nation, the entertainment company that chooses the Super Bowl halftime headliner. Bad Bunny will perform at the Feb. 8, 2026 contest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Swift, 35, said she never received a formal offer about the Super Bowl gig.

She explained that she will be too busy cheering for Kelce, 36, the 10-time Pro Bowl tight end who has played in five of the last six Super Bowls with the Chiefs -- winning three.

"We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that field," Swift said. "Like that is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.

"Can you imagine if he's out there every single week, putting his life on the line doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be?' "I'm just too locked in."

Kelce's Chiefs dropped to 2-3 on Monday night with a 31-28 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught seven passes for 61 yards and his second touchdown of the season.









