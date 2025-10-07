Pop star Taylor Swift faces accusations of using AI to promote her latest album

Pop icon Taylor Swift is facing claims of using artificial intelligence (AI) to market her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

As part of the promotional campaign, Swift launched a treasure hunt that invites fans to locate 12 orange doors placed in various cities worldwide.

Each door features a QR code that participants can scan, which open short video clips, some of which show signs of AI involvement.

One such clip features a bar styled in Art Nouveau, with a blurry image of a house in a picture frame on the wall.

In the same scene, a book is shown with missing letters, and the bartender's middle finger appears to blend into an orange napkin he places on the counter-glitches characteristic of AI work.

Swift has not yet addressed whether the promotional videos were created using AI.