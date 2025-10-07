Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks

Over 8,000 aftershocks were recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology since a 6.9 magnitude quake hit the Cebu region, local media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 8,298 aftershocks, with strengths ranging from magnitude 1.0 to 5.1, have been recorded since Sept. 30, according to the GMA Network.

Some 72 people died and nearly 40,000 houses were damaged by the strong earthquake that jolted the Philippines' Cebu province last week.

At least 294 people were injured in the powerful earthquake which caused extensive damage to the local infrastructure.

Cebu has been placed under a state of calamity, with several other localities also following suit. A total of 53 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity.

Over 170,000 people have been affected, with 20,000 displaced by the earthquake.