North Korean leader pledges ‘full support’ for Russia’s defense of sovereignty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged his country's "full support" for Russia in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security interests, according to state-run media on Tuesday.

In his message, released by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim addressed Russia's president as "my closest Comrade Vladimir Putin," and extended "heartfelt and warm congratulations" on the occasion of Putin's birthday.

"As I affirmed when I met you in Beijing last September, we will fully support the just struggle of the Russian people for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests and remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia, regarding it as a fraternal duty in the future, too," Kim said.

Kim was referring to his meeting with Putin last month in Beijing.

Kim vowed that relations between the two countries would continue and praised Putin for guiding Russia to "demonstrate its glory as a world power."

"I do not doubt that the relations of alliance between the two countries, which have greeted the great heyday, will be invariably carried forward in the future, too," he added.

"Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together, and our friendship will be immortal," Kim concluded.

South Korea's intelligence agency has said that North Korea has sent about 15,000 troops and weapons to support Russia's war in Ukraine since last October and that Pyongyang has lost approximately 2,000 soldiers there.

Last year, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in Pyongyang that obliges each country to mutual commitments.