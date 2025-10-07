Genocidal Israel’s massacres etched into memory over two years

On October 17, 2023, Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital with warplanes, massacring more than 500 Palestinians. That same day, genocidal Israel also targeted the historic Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, killing 20 people.

On October 31, 2023, Israel attacked the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza; the three-day bombardment killed 1,000 Palestinians.

The Al-Falah School, where displaced Palestinians had taken shelter, also became one of the unforgettable massacre sites.

In two attacks by the Israeli army in November 2023, more than 200 Palestinians were killed.

On February 29, 2024, Israel targeted Palestinian civilians waiting for humanitarian aid at Nabulsi Junction in southern Gaza, using both air and ground strikes.

Warplanes and tanks opened fire, killing 120 people and injuring more than 700.

On March 8, 2024, genocidal Israeli forces besieged Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City; during the 14-day siege, 400 Palestinians were killed.

On April 1, 2024, murderous Israel again shocked the world — this time targeting World Central Kitchen workers, killing seven volunteers.

On June 8, 2024, the massacre took place at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, where Israeli soldiers disguised as Palestinians entered the camp in two civilian vehicles, killing 274 Palestinians and injuring 698 others.