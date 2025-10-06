LUNAR SAMPLES PROVIDE EVIDENCE OF TEMPERATURE DIFFERENCES ON MOONS SURFACE: REPORT

Chinese scientists have discovered that the far side mantle of the moon is relatively colder than the near side mantle, state media reported Monday.

The groundbreaking discovery, based on samples collected from the lunar far side by China's Chang'e-6 mission, can deepen humanity's understanding of the dual nature of the moon and its evolutionary processes, local English daily the Global Times reported, citing a joint statement from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the China Atomic Energy Authority.

Chang'e-6 mission had successfully returned, bringing 1,935.3 grams of soil and rocks, the first ever from the far side of the moon, in June last year.

Marked by the significant differences between its near and far sides, the dual nature of the moon is considered one of the most pivotal scientific mysteries in lunar exploration.

According to He Sheng, a researcher at the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology under China National Nuclear Corp, previous studies have identified stark contrasts in topography, elemental distribution and rock characteristics between the two sides of the moon.

The near side is relatively flat and expansive, while the far side is riddled with ravines, canyons and cliffs featuring greater topographic variation.

"Previous studies on the moon's 'duality' primarily relied on remote sensing, geophysical detection data and numerical simulations, but the lunar far side soil samples brought back by Chang'e-6 have given us the opportunity to conduct close-up, direct research into the differences between the moon's near and far sides," He said.

The research team explored the temperature variations between the mantles of the near and far sides by analyzing the composition of typical minerals like clinopyroxene and plagioclase in the lunar soil samples from the far side.

The findings revealed that the crystallization temperature of the Chang'e-6 basalt samples is approximately 1,100C, about 100C lower than those samples from the near side, such as those from Chang'e-5.

"The moon's relatively low degree of evolution and its late-stage modification features make it a valuable reference for studying Earth's past history. The significant differences between its near and far sides should also offer insights into Earth's evolution," said Li Ziying, chief scientist at China National Nuclear Corp.





