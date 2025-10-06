Georgia charges 5 people over alleged violent bid to seize presidential building

The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia announced on Monday that five individuals have been charged with organizing and leading group violence, attempting to seize a strategic facility, and calling for the overthrow of the state government following protests in Tbilisi after local elections.

According to the statement, Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze allegedly led violent actions on Saturday aimed at storming the presidential administration building.

The group is accused of encouraging citizens "to participate in a revolution" and of attempting to forcibly change Georgia's constitutional order.

The Prosecutor's Office said the suspects gathered protesters in Freedom Square before marching toward the presidential building, where they allegedly damaged fences and attacked law enforcement officers with stones and heavy objects.

All five suspects were arrested soon after the clashes and charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which carry prison terms of up to nine years.

The investigation continues to identify others allegedly involved in the unrest.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze earlier accused protesters of attempting to overthrow the government as the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed a sweeping victory in the local elections.

He also urged the EU's ambassador to condemn the unrest, saying those behind the failed attempt "will not escape responsibility."

Protests against the government have continued in Georgia since last year, amid opposition accusations of election fraud and growing tension between the ruling party and Western diplomats.





