French prime minister resigns amid mounting criticism over new Cabinet

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday amid growing criticism over the recently announced Cabinet.

Macron accepted Lecornu's resignation, broadcaster BFM TV reported, citing Elysee.

Lecornu's resignation came right after he unveiled a new government featuring mostly the same names as the one that collapsed on Sept. 8.

His Cabinet has immediately started drawing criticism from opposition parties.

"The choice to keep this government unchanged, seasoned with the man who bankrupted France, is pathetic," far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said through the US social media company X.

Green leader Marine Tondelier noted that Macronists' "contempt for democracy reaches a new level," further criticizing Bruno Le Maire's return to the government.

Socialist group leader Boris Vallaud also said that Macronists' "obstination plunges the country a little deeper into chaos every day."

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced that he was convening a strategic committee of the Republicans on Monday following the "political situation created" with the new announcement.

"The composition of the Government does not reflect the promised break," he wrote on X.

Under Lecornu's new Cabinet, Roland Lescure, a member of Macron's party and former industry minister, replaced Eric Lombard as finance minister.

Former Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire made his return to the government, taking over the Defense Ministry previously led by Lecornu.

Lecornu's new Cabinet also included Eric Woerth as territorial organization and decentralization minister, Naima Moutchou as transformation and public action, artificial intelligence and digital technology minister, Mathieu Lefevre as the minister of relations with parliament, and Marina Ferrari as sports, youth and community life minister.

Those who remained in their posts included Interior Minister Retailleau, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Education Minister Elisabeth Borne, Overseas Minister Manuel Valls, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, Labour and Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, Culture Minister Rachida Dati, Environment and Biodiversity Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Annie Genevard, Public Accounts Minister Amelie de Montchalin, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, and Gender Equality Minister Aurore Berge.

Lecornu was appointed prime minister after Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sept. 8.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France's soaring public debt, now at 115% of its GDP.

France has one of the EU's largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year also led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.





