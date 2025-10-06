AVALANCHE IN SLOVENIAS ALPS KILLS 3 CROATIAN CLIMBERS

Three Croatian climbers were found dead on Monday after going missing when an avalanche struck Mount Tosc in Slovenia's Julian Alps.

The body of one climber was recovered on Sunday afternoon during a rescue operation involving more than 60 rescuers, while the other two were found early Monday.

The three climbers were part of a seven-member Croatian group, four of whom managed to avoid the avalanche and alerted rescuers.

"We are grateful to the Slovenian Mountain Rescue Service (GRZS), the police, and all emergency services for their engagement and the activities they are carrying out. Croatia has offered assistance in the further search and rescue of the missing citizens," Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said through the US social media company X.





