Plane carrying various nationals from Global Sumud Flotilla lands in Istanbul

A plane carrying activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The plane, which departed from Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, arrived at the airport at 3.50 pm local time (1250 GMT).

A total of 137 people from the flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens, arrived in Istanbul by the flight.

The activists were welcomed by officials and other people at the airport.

Aside from the Turkish and Malaysian citizens, nationals of the US, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan were also aboard the plane.