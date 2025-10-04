Mediator Qatar welcomes Hamas 'agreement' to Trump Gaza plan

Qatar on Saturday welcomed a Hamas statement agreeing to US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan and said it was working alongside fellow mediators to resume talks about implementing a ceasefire.

"The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump's plan," said Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, who also expressed support for Trump's statements calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Doha and mediator Egypt had begun working, in coordination with the United States, "to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path toward ending the war".







