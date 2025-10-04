 Contact Us
News World Mediator Qatar welcomes Hamas 'agreement' to Trump Gaza plan

Mediator Qatar welcomes Hamas 'agreement' to Trump Gaza plan

Qatar has welcomed Hamas' statement accepting US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan and is working with other mediators to revive ceasefire talks.

AFP WORLD
Published October 04,2025
Subscribe
MEDIATOR QATAR WELCOMES HAMAS AGREEMENT TO TRUMP GAZA PLAN

Qatar on Saturday welcomed a Hamas statement agreeing to US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan and said it was working alongside fellow mediators to resume talks about implementing a ceasefire.

"The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump's plan," said Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, who also expressed support for Trump's statements calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Doha and mediator Egypt had begun working, in coordination with the United States, "to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path toward ending the war".