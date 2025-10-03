US lawmaker urges Israel to refrain from escalations in Gaza

US Rep. Gregory Meeks on Friday urged both Israel and Hamas to take immediate steps toward de-escalation in the Gaza Strip and called on the Palestinian group to accept a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

"Ongoing large-scale military operations and forced evacuations in Gaza City are placing civilians at grave and unnecessary risk.

"This is a critical and highly sensitive diplomatic juncture, and all parties must exercise maximum restraint and urgency to ensure the success of the proposed 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza," Meeks said in a statement.

His remarks came after President Donald Trump set Sunday evening as the deadline for Hamas to accept his ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal, calling it the "last chance" for the Palestinian group.

Meeks, who is a House foreign affairs ranking member, urged Hamas to accept the deal and release all remaining hostages.

"At the same time, Israel must refrain from any escalatory actions that place Palestinian civilians-who have nothing to do with Hamas-in harm's way.

"It is in Israel's own interest, and the interest of regional stability, to achieve a durable resolution to this conflict," the lawmaker added.

This can only be achieved through a "credible peace process" that secures the release of all remaining hostages, recognizes the dignity of Palestinians, resumes life-saving humanitarian aid, and ensures the viability of a two-state solution, Meeks said.

"Escalation only worsens the humanitarian crisis and delays peace," he stressed.