Oman says closely monitoring safety of nationals in Global Sumud Flotilla

Oman on Friday said it is closely monitoring the situation of Omani nationals who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza, and is keen on ensuring their safety ahead of their return home.

According to the local Muscat Daily, three Omani volunteers were part of the humanitarian flotilla attacked by Israel.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it is "working diligently, through its partners and diplomatic relations, to guarantee the security of its citizens and their safe return," while also urging that "all flotilla participants be protected and not exposed to any risks."

It reiterated Oman's call for "the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities, pressure Israeli forces to halt repeated violations, and allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."

On Thursday, Israeli naval forces attacked and seized 42 boats sailing to Gaza to challenge the Israeli blockade, and detained 461 activists on board, according to the organizers.

Israel has attacked Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo, and deported activists on board earlier as well.

Israel has maintained the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million, for nearly 18 years, and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Palestinian enclave, rendering it uninhabitable. A 20-point plan to end the war was unveiled earlier this week.





